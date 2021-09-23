Halifax County woman arrested for stabbing

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Weldon woman was charged this past Saturday with stabbing her girlfriend with a knife.

18-year-old Dearia Ryland was arrested and placed in the Halifax County Detention Center with no bond.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Vidant North Hospital to a report of a stabbing.

The victim was stabbed in the arm and stomach, but deputies say has been released from the hospital.

Ryland has an Oct. 6th, 2021 court date pending.

