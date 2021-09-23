Freeboot Friday returns ahead of ECU home game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Freeboot Friday is returning to uptown Greenville ahead of ECU’s home game on Saturday.

The second Freeboot Friday of the season is scheduled for Friday, September 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza. It will feature fun for the whole family, including live music, food trucks, arts and crafts and more.

The Pirates will face off against Charleston after a dramatic 17 point, fourth quarter comeback last Saturday to beat Marshall 32-38. The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle will be driving people to the game and from the game. You can view the full schedule here.

For the full Freeboot Friday schedule or to volunteer, click here.

