ECU football coaches’ FCS experience has Pirates focused on facing Charleston Southern’s best effort

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is coming off one of its biggest comebacks in program history Saturday when they stunned Marshall on the road.

The Pirates are considerable favorites heading into this Saturday’s home game against FCS Charleston Southern.

Mike Houston used to coach at James Madison and knows all about what it means to FCS schools to meet FBS foes.

“You can’t cheat the game. You gotta put in the work. If you don’t put in the work you won’t get the results,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “For us it really does not matter who we are playing. We have to prepare to a certain level and we’re going to play to certain standard.”

“They’ll let it go. Why would they not. They’ll bring everything they got.,” says ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “But they are a really well coached team. They are not just a crazy all type thing. They are not building their program based on this one game.”

“It doesn’t matter what level football they are they are a good football team. They will bring their A game,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “They got several receivers here from North Carolina. J.H. Rose and Jacksonville so I’m sure they are going to be playing their best ball so we gotta be ready. We got to take care of us and do the things we need to do to execute.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.