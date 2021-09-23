Advertisement

Durham audit finds police body-camera compliance problems

body cam
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - An audit has found Durham police officers uploaded body-camera footage late and sometimes mislabeled it, potentially jeopardizing evidence.

The News & Observer reports that the audit found the Durham Police Department has policies, training and equipment, but it couldn’t confirm that supervisors conduct random reviews to ensure compliance.

Cameras must be docked to allow the footage to be uploaded “no later than the end of the officer’s next (business) day.” But when a survey asked officers how often they upload videos, 46% said that they do so daily and 3% said never.

The audit noted that interim Police Chief Shari Montgomery agreed with the recommendations and plans to update policy by Oct. 1.

