Craven County deputies arrest man after car chase ended in collision with home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after a car chase ended in a collision with a home.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Patrol Bureau responded to a report of a stolen car at Dollar General on U.S. 17 Highway North in Ernul.

A customer said they left their car running to go into the store, and when they returned the car was gone.

Deputies found the car on Main Street in Vanceboro within minutes of the call. Officials say the driver, Demarco Becton, 33, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies say Becton tried to hit another deputy’s car, before crashing into a home on Piney Neck Road.

Officials say Becton ran from the car after the crash, and assaulted a deputy but he was quickly arrested.

Becton, of Hookerton, is charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude law enforcement, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving to endanger, and injury to real property.

He also faces more than 60 prior charges in Duplin, Craven, Forsyth, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pitt, Wake, and Wayne Counties.

Becton is being held in the Craven County Detention Facility under a $33,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Vanceboro Police Department also assisted in this case.

The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to not leave their cars unattended and running while going inside stores.

