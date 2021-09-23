Advertisement

Craven County deputies arrest man after car chase ended in collision with home

Demarco Becton
Demarco Becton(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after a car chase ended in a collision with a home.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Patrol Bureau responded to a report of a stolen car at Dollar General on U.S. 17 Highway North in Ernul.

A customer said they left their car running to go into the store, and when they returned the car was gone.

Deputies found the car on Main Street in Vanceboro within minutes of the call. Officials say the driver, Demarco Becton, 33, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies say Becton tried to hit another deputy’s car, before crashing into a home on Piney Neck Road.

Officials say Becton ran from the car after the crash, and assaulted a deputy but he was quickly arrested.

Becton, of Hookerton, is charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude law enforcement, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving to endanger, and injury to real property.

He also faces more than 60 prior charges in Duplin, Craven, Forsyth, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pitt, Wake, and Wayne Counties.

Becton is being held in the Craven County Detention Facility under a $33,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Vanceboro Police Department also assisted in this case.

The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to not leave their cars unattended and running while going inside stores.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Restaurant owner files lawsuit against Farmville over food truck ordinance
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: AM Showers to drier & cooler afternoon
Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy | Michael Goodman
New Bern woman and man arrested on drug charges
Mother of infant emotional in court.
Mother of infant emotional in court as father pleas guilty to murder

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing west to east as coastal showers end late today
body cam
Durham audit finds police body-camera compliance problems
Freeboot Friday returns ahead of ECU home game
Freeboot Friday
Freeboot Friday