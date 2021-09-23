COVID-19 booster shots could get final approval Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could give booster shots its final approval Thursday.

The CDC met on Wednesday to begin deliberations and review data on the safety and effectiveness of a third shot. They are expected to meet again Thursday to vote on exactly who should be eligible.

The FDA has already approved boosters for seniors and others at high risk from the virus.

The Biden administration wants to dispense third doses of the vaccine because of the delta variant, which has driven U.S. deaths and cases back up to levels not seen since last winter.

