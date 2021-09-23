Blue Angels arrive at Cherry Point

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron landed at Cherry Point Air Station on Thursday.

The Blue Angels are celebrating 75 years of flight. Cherry Point Air Station is celebrating 80 years of operation.

Pilots who are a part of the Blue Angels have to have prerequisites of at least 12,000 flying hours on their resume to even submit an application to become part of the squadron.

Once members of the squadron, pilots must also complete several hundred practice flights. Captain Brian Kesselring, flight leader of the Blue Angels, explained that the prerequisite flying hours can take up to 18 years to complete.

Kesselring explained that seeing the Blue Angels as a youth is what made him want to become a pilot.

“I can remember a day back in June of 1986. I was at an air show just like this, and I saw 6 blue and gold aircraft land in my hometown, the Blue Angels. That was my inspiration to join the Navy and Marine Corps Team.”

The demo squadron has a very regimented schedule: train two to three times a day for six days out of the week.

In this year’s air show, the Blue Angels will debut the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, and the C-130-J Super Hercules jet.

“This beautiful aircraft is what’s out there on our carriers. The premiere strike fighter in the world. To be able to bring this and integrate [it] into our world-renowned demo is absolutely fantastic,” said Kesselring.

The flight leader also spoke on his excitement for this year’s show being the first since 2019.

“We’re really excited to be here at Cherry Point. Due to the unfortunate pandemic, Cherry Point as well as many other air shows were canceled last year. To be able to come back here and to put on an air show for this local community is something that’s going to be absolutely fantastic.”

