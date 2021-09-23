Advertisement

Blue Angels arrive at Cherry Point

By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron landed at Cherry Point Air Station on Thursday.

The Blue Angels are celebrating 75 years of flight. Cherry Point Air Station is celebrating 80 years of operation.

Pilots who are a part of the Blue Angels have to have prerequisites of at least 12,000 flying hours on their resume to even submit an application to become part of the squadron.

Once members of the squadron, pilots must also complete several hundred practice flights. Captain Brian Kesselring, flight leader of the Blue Angels, explained that the prerequisite flying hours can take up to 18 years to complete.

Kesselring explained that seeing the Blue Angels as a youth is what made him want to become a pilot.

“I can remember a day back in June of 1986. I was at an air show just like this, and I saw 6 blue and gold aircraft land in my hometown, the Blue Angels. That was my inspiration to join the Navy and Marine Corps Team.”

Capt. Brian Kesselring, Blue Angels

The demo squadron has a very regimented schedule: train two to three times a day for six days out of the week.

In this year’s air show, the Blue Angels will debut the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, and the C-130-J Super Hercules jet.

“This beautiful aircraft is what’s out there on our carriers. The premiere strike fighter in the world. To be able to bring this and integrate [it] into our world-renowned demo is absolutely fantastic,” said Kesselring.

The flight leader also spoke on his excitement for this year’s show being the first since 2019.

“We’re really excited to be here at Cherry Point. Due to the unfortunate pandemic, Cherry Point as well as many other air shows were canceled last year. To be able to come back here and to put on an air show for this local community is something that’s going to be absolutely fantastic.”

Capt. Brian Kesselring, Blue Angels

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Restaurant owner files lawsuit against Farmville over food truck ordinance
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly winds help drive temps into 50s tonight
Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy | Michael Goodman
New Bern woman and man arrested on drug charges
Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket

Latest News

UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes
CDC backs FDA approval of Pfizer booster shot for some
Pitt County Council on Aging
Pitt County Council on Aging receives statewide award
Oak City Fire and EMS lost Lt. Willie Bunch (left) and former mayor William Stalls (middle) to...
Organization tracks hundreds of line of duty COVID deaths