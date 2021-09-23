Bertie County and Chowan University pair for sustainable environment project

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chowan University’s Department of Biology is partnering with Bertie County for a conservation and education project.

The collaboration is called the Tall Glass of Water Project, and is designed to promote sustainable environmental practices and education.

There are several areas with natural resources the TGOW Project will utilize, like the Salmon Creek State Natural Area.

Chowan University’s Biology Department will get up to 3 years of funding to observe and study habitats on an 147-acre site at the mouth of the Chowan River.

“This is a crucial program that will positively impact both the county and its citizens as they build an exciting future around their world-class natural resources. Understanding the dynamics of their incredible water resources is key to both the utilization and management of their waterways and is essential to maintain a sustainable environment.”

School officials tell us Chowan students will contribute to the project through capstone projects, class activities and work-study.

Funding for the Chowan Biology Department’s work on the TGOW Project comes from Bertie County’s recent Environmental Enhancement Grant from the state’s attorney general’s office.

