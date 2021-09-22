Vidant Beaufort to provide mobile health care

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Beaufort cut the ribbon today on its new mobile health care offering.

The offering is a 35-foot-long mobile wellness clinic that will travel throughout Beaufort and Hyde counties offering free wellness and cancer screenings.

The mobile clinic features an exam room and an area for cardiovascular health and blood sugar screenings.

It also has a full kitchen for healthy cooking and nutrition presentations.

Jennifer Lewis, Vidant Beaufort community health improvement coordinator, says the goal is to provide residents with health screenings where they live, and to catch concerns before they become serious problems.

“Sometimes, we’re walking around with hypertension and we don’t even know it. And then something happens in our 50s and if we had just known that we had some of those risk factors, then we could’ve made changes earlier in our lives.”

Lewis says heart disease, diabetes and strokes can be prevented through the screenings the wellness clinic will offer.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.