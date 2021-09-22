Advertisement

Vaccinations encouraged, not required at NC State Fair

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say people going to the North Carolina State Fair next month will not be required to be vaccinated, but it is strongly encouraged.

A statement from fair officials provided additional updates.

The statement says any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be acceptable even if not clear, but they will require additional inspection.

Officials say there will be no concerts inside Dorton Arena when the fair opens in October.

The space will instead be used as a larger venue for farmers and producers.

