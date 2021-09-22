Advertisement

Two Greenville women busted for prostitution

Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Greenville women were arrested Tuesday for prostitution at a Greenville hotel.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Candace Thackston and Hayley Burgette, both of whom are 31 years old, were charged with soliciting for prostitution.

Deputies say Thackston had two outstanding warrants for a probation violation, and Burgette was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, resulting in a second charge.

Both women remain at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Thackston is held on a $6,000 secured bond and Burgette is held on a $5,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

