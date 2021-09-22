Two Greenville women busted for prostitution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Greenville women were arrested Tuesday for prostitution at a Greenville hotel.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Candace Thackston and Hayley Burgette, both of whom are 31 years old, were charged with soliciting for prostitution.

Deputies say Thackston had two outstanding warrants for a probation violation, and Burgette was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, resulting in a second charge.

Both women remain at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Thackston is held on a $6,000 secured bond and Burgette is held on a $5,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

