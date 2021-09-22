Advertisement

Peter and Rose both weakening and staying well offshore

Neither system poses any threat to any landmasses.
By Star Derry
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Peter: Peter’s winds have dropped to 35 mph as of the latest advisory. The storm is expected to dissipate over the next 36 hours as it turns to the north.

Tropical Depression Rose: Tropical Depression Rose is located much farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to move generally northward over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and not affect any land areas. Rose has max winds are down to 35 mph as of the latest advisory.

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier. A third disturbance southeast of Rose has a chance to become the next tropical storm. The next name will be Sam.

