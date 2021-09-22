Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as a cold front brings scattered storms
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: A boundary to our southwest is trying to push a few showers and storms toward Kinston, Goldsboro, and Jacksonville tonight. Wednesday into Thursday we will be watching the approach of a cold front that will bring soaking rain to the area. Scattered storms will bring on and off rain through Wednesday with heavy downpours Wednesday night into Thursday. The severe threat looks to stay west of Raleigh but heavy downpours will be an issue for us until at least lunchtime Thursday.

Soaking rain for Wednesday night into Thursday
Soaking rain for Wednesday night into Thursday(WITN Weather)

After the cold front passes on Thursday, winds will shift to the Northwest. That will allow drier, more crisp air to pour into the region. Overnight temps will plummet below 60 for the weekend nights meaning a break for the air conditioning. Very enjoyable, autumn-like weather will continue through at least the beginning of next week.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms. Windy. Highs near 83. Wind: SE15 G20. Rain chance: 70%.

Thursday

Chance of rain for the first half of the day then slow clearing from west to east. Breezy. High near 77. Wind N10 G15. Rain chance 60%.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 77. Wind: N 10.

