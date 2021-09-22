Sports Spotlight: New Bern golfer Maddy Vogan uses positive mentality to card 6 birdies in 9 hole round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local golfer has grown her skills and mentality on the course. New Bern’s Maddy Vogan is this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“When I was little I used to like to watch it on TV like the guys play and then one day me and my dad just sitting down said maybe you should play golf,” says New Bern junior Maddy Vogan, “I started playing and did junior golf here at the Emerald and met Mr. Jerry, Jerry Briel. It’s all him.. And ever since then I’ve just been hooked.”

It’s the only hook in New Bern junior Maddy Vogan’s game.

“I hit lots of fairways. My putting in chipping has been very good and that saves me a lot. I’m pretty consistent,” says Maddy.

She’s worked to improve her skills over the years playing in the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf tour and Carolinas Golf Association tournaments.

“They are a little different. It’s a lot more competitive with the girls that I’m playing with compared to high school golf,” says Maddy, “Those tournaments definitely make me a lot better.”

Maddy enjoys the individual aspect of golf but also being part of her New Bern team.

“She’s a good example to the other girls too,” says New Bern head coach Kevin Bennert, “She leads by example.”

Last season she set the example of what it takes to play for a state title.

“There’s a lot of good girls and I was really proud of myself to be able to compete with them,” Maddy says, “That was my personal best 71, one over. Birdied the last hole to shoot that.”

She learned a lot there and says her biggest growth has been this year learning to stay in the moment.

“Golf is definitely mostly mental,” says Maddy.

“It’s really easy to get down on yourself,” says Bennert.

Her new high school coach has helped her learn to not fold when others would.

“He’s very good at keeping me positive,” says Maddy, “It’s hard to stay positive when you hit a bad shot but he does a good job of keeping my head up. One shot at a time.”

The mentality turned what would have been a good round into one of the best 9 holes most people could hope for.

“I told myself on the second hole I wanted to make three birdies and I made three. I just kept going,” Maddy says.

“She had a little bit of a stumble there,” says Bennert, “She doubled seven after being three under but man she stepped back up and made some big golf shots down the stretch.”

“When I was making that last shot, on the last hole, my heart was pumping so hard. But once I made it, I was like wow, you just made six birdies in nine holes,” Maddy says, “I’ve played some good rounds but nothing like that.”

