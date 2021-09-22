RDU ranks third in customer satisfaction for large airports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport is pleasant for travelers, according to a new study.

J.D. Power’s new study shows RDU ranks third among large North American airports for customer satisfaction.

The survey looked at six factors: terminal facilities, airport/arrival departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in baggage check and food, beverage and retail.

“We pride ourselves on providing RDU guests with a world-class customer experience and we are honored to be recognized as one of the best airports in North America for traveler satisfaction. Protecting the health and safety of our passengers and delivering outstanding customer service remain our top priorities as we continue to welcome people back to air travel.”

The top five airports in J.D. Power’s 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study are:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

More can be learned about the study on J.D. Power’s website.

