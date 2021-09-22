Pitt County Fair has its opening day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair returned Tuesday, opening its doors to the public for the first time since before the pandemic.

The fair opened for the 101st time, after canceling last year’s event due to the pandemic.

This year, there are new rides, vendors and even entertainment magicians.

“I try to remind people of the magic of the fair, and sometimes I do a magic trick. Fairs are just family places, you can almost not do a bad show here. People are nice, the rides are nice.”

As for COVID-19 protocols, organizers have placed hand sanitizing stations all over the fairgrounds.

Masks are also required in buildings, but not outside, and groups are encouraged not to gather in close proximity.

All of the rides, food and fun will last until September 26th.

Inspectors with the Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau conducted ride inspections on over 30 of the rides at the fair, prior to opening.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.