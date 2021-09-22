Advertisement

Pitt County Fair has its opening day

The Pitt County Fair started back after having to close last year due to the pandemic.
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair returned Tuesday, opening its doors to the public for the first time since before the pandemic.

The fair opened for the 101st time, after canceling last year’s event due to the pandemic.

This year, there are new rides, vendors and even entertainment magicians.

As for COVID-19 protocols, organizers have placed hand sanitizing stations all over the fairgrounds.

Masks are also required in buildings, but not outside, and groups are encouraged not to gather in close proximity.

All of the rides, food and fun will last until September 26th.

Inspectors with the Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau conducted ride inspections on over 30 of the rides at the fair, prior to opening.

