Pitt County Fair closed Wednesday due to rain

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers have made the decision to close the Pitt County Fair Wednesday due to the deluge of rain making its way through Eastern Carolina.

Rainfall is expected to continue into the morning hours on Thursday.

We’ll let you know if we learn of further delays.

Our First Alert meteorologists say the forecast is expected to improve the second half of Thursday and be gorgeous through the weekend for the remainder of the fair.

For a look at the fair schedule -- click here.

