Peter and Rose forecast to fade away without hitting land

Neither system is expected to strengthen
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Depression Peter: Tropical depression Peter has winds of 35 mph and the low level cloud swirl slowly winds down. The system is expected to dissipate over the next 36 hours as it turns to the north over the Southwest Atlantic.

Peter Track
Peter Track(WITN)

Tropical Depression Rose: Tropical Depression Rose is located much farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to move generally northward then northeastward over the open Eastern Atlantic Ocean and not affect any land areas. Rose has max winds 35 mph as of the latest advisory.

Rose Track
Rose Track(WITN)

Neither of these systems will threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area Thursday. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier. A third disturbance southeast of Rose has a chance to become the next tropical storm. The next name will be Sam.

