Pet of the Week: Fletcher

Fletcher is a two-and-a-half year old hound mix.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is rooting for one of their lovable hounds to get adopted.

Fletcher, who has been featured as WITN’s Pet of the Week in the past, is a two-and-a-half year old hound mix. He came in with two other hounds several months ago and he’s the only one still looking for a forever home.

Volunteers say he is full of curiosity and would make the perfect companion for someone who is patient and wants to watch him blossom. He has been in a foster home where his true personality is starting to shine. They say he is gaining confidence quickly and is doing well with crate training and walking on a leash.

The humane society is requiring Fletcher be adopted into a home with a yard and another dog. If you’re interested, click here.

Pet of the Week: Fletcher
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Daytona
Saving Graces: Daytona
