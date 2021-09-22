Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s Oktoberfest has been canceled because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

The county announced the cancellation Tuesday “due to the current local surge in COVID-19 case.” Organizers say they wanted to notify vendors and partners as early as possible and wanted to keep the community safe.

Although the festival has been canceled, people can still pick up festival food at the Community Outreach Center at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville. The plates include a brat, sauerkraut, and German potato salad.

You can also sponsor a meal for first responders, hospital and health department staff. For more information, click here.

