Advertisement

Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19

Onslow Oktoberfest
Onslow Oktoberfest(Onslow Oktoberfest)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s Oktoberfest has been canceled because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

The county announced the cancellation Tuesday “due to the current local surge in COVID-19 case.” Organizers say they wanted to notify vendors and partners as early as possible and wanted to keep the community safe.

Although the festival has been canceled, people can still pick up festival food at the Community Outreach Center at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville. The plates include a brat, sauerkraut, and German potato salad.

You can also sponsor a meal for first responders, hospital and health department staff. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Zachary Littell / Harper Littell
Father gets 18 to 22-1/2 years in death of infant daughter
Code Red Lockdown
Teacher: East Wake High on code red lockdown
John Adams III
Edgecombe County man charged with killing son-in-law
Eric Griffin spoke to WITN this morning, some 12 hours after his resignation was announced on...
Former Greenville fire chief says he wasn’t drunk

Latest News

Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament
Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament to kick off next weekend
Community Health Improvement Coordinator
Vidant Beaufort Hospital unveils health coach bus
Vagabond Missions
Vagabond Missions concert to benefit inner city ministry
Smoke on the Water Festival next month; cooks needed for BBQ, Chili cook-offs