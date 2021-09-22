Newport man charged after toddler suffers severe head injuries

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged after deputies say a toddler was severely injured on Sunday.

Carteret County deputies say Matthew Langley, of Newport, is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Major Jason Wank says the 31-year-old Langley was taking care of his girlfriend’s four-year-old child when the toddler suffered a severe head injury.

Wank says the child was remains at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

He said they determined the toddler’s injuries were not consistent with the version given to investigators.

Langley is being held on a $150,000 bond and his next court date is October 1st in Beaufort.

