New Bern woman and man arrested on drug charges

Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy | Michael Goodman
Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy | Michael Goodman(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies and New Bern police arrested a man and a woman Tuesday in New Bern.

Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy and Michael Goodman were both charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.

Deputies say Cobb-Kennedy and Goodman were also charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule a VI-controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, and felony conspiracy.

Craven County deputies say they found heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, and five guns at the house on Connie Lee Drive in New Bern.

