Man accused of threatening to set off explosives on Capitol Hill is back in district court

Police say Floyd Ray Roseberry drove this truck onto the Library of Congress sidewalk and claimed he had a bomb.
Police say Floyd Ray Roseberry drove this truck onto the Library of Congress sidewalk and claimed he had a bomb.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Floyd Ray Roseberry, the North Carolina man charged with making bomb threats on Capitol Hill appeared virtually in Washington D.C. district court Wednesday.

Today, the court deemed Roseberry competent to stand trial. The suspect also pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

Last month, prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress. There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully. Prosecutors say during the standoff the suspect took to social media about his frustrations with Democratic leaders in Washington D.C., including President Joe Biden. Court documents reveal Roseberry’s mental health is a central issue in this case.

Roseberry’s attorney says he’s been receiving new medications and treatment while being held in a Washington D.C. jail. Roseberry told the judge during a teleconference hearing that he’s feeling much better and understands the charges against him; threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and an explosive device.

During Wednesday’s virtual hearing, Roseberry’s lawyer said he may submit a request to the court for a supervised release plan.

The next hearing, in this case, is set for October 8th.

