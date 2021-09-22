Late political giant Basnight remembered by ex-colleagues

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Former colleagues of the late Senate leader Marc Basnight gathered to remember his contributions to North Carolina and view a portrait to hang in the Senate chamber.

Gov. Roy Cooper was among more than 30 former senators who attended a floor meeting Tuesday that passed a resolution in memory of Basnight. He died in December at age 73.

The Outer Banks Democrat served nine two-year terms as Senate president pro tempore, making him the longest-serving head of a legislative body in North Carolina history.

Former colleagues recalled his commitment to higher education, health care and the environment.

