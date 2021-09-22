Advertisement

Kinston man, teen arrested for drive-by shooting

Derrick McCarter
Derrick McCarter(Kinston police)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and 17-year-old were arrested Tuesday for attempted murder, according to the Kinston Police Department.

Police say 25-year-old Derrick McCarter and the teen fired shots out of a white SUV on Pollock Street on Saturday at about 3:50 p.m.

The two were shooting at 25-year-old Rashad O’Neil, who was not killed in the shooting, according to police.

Police tell us McCarter was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center and is being held on a $1,050,000 bond. The teen was placed in the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

If anyone has information on this incident, they should call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or the confidential Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

