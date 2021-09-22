Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days: Downpours Wednesday into Thursday

Scattered storms and showers lead to nice air for the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: Wednesday into Thursday we will be watching the approach of a cold front that will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Scattered storms will bring on and off rain through Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The severe threat will be low, but heavy downpours will be an issue for us until at least lunchtime Thursday with an isolated strong storm possible.

What to expect
What to expect(WITN)
Forecast rain totals through Thursday
Forecast rain totals through Thursday(WITN)

After the cold front passes on Thursday, winds will shift to the Northwest. That will allow drier, more crisp air to pour into the region. Overnight temps will plummet below 60 for the weekend nights, meaning a break for the air conditioning. Very enjoyable, autumn-like weather will continue through at least the beginning of next week.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with periods of rain and storms. Highs near 84. Wind: SE15 G20. Rain chance: 70%.

Thursday

Chance of rain for the first half of the day then slow clearing from west to east. High near 78. Wind N-10. Rain chance 60%.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 78. Wind: N 5-10.

Visit our Hurricane Page
Print your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Zachary Littell / Harper Littell
Father gets 18 to 22-1/2 years in death of infant daughter
Code Red Lockdown
Teacher: East Wake High on code red lockdown
John Adams III
Edgecombe County man charged with killing son-in-law
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Restaurant owner files lawsuit against Farmville over food truck ordinance

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Tuesday with a few stray showers
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain as Fall begins
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms moving through the East
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers Thursday; Storm staying offshore