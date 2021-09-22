First Alert Weather Days: Downpours Wednesday into Thursday

Forecast Discussion: Wednesday into Thursday we will be watching the approach of a cold front that will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Scattered storms will bring on and off rain through Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The severe threat will be low, but heavy downpours will be an issue for us until at least lunchtime Thursday with an isolated strong storm possible.

What to expect (WITN)

Forecast rain totals through Thursday (WITN)

After the cold front passes on Thursday, winds will shift to the Northwest. That will allow drier, more crisp air to pour into the region. Overnight temps will plummet below 60 for the weekend nights, meaning a break for the air conditioning. Very enjoyable, autumn-like weather will continue through at least the beginning of next week.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with periods of rain and storms. Highs near 84. Wind: SE15 G20. Rain chance: 70%.

Thursday

Chance of rain for the first half of the day then slow clearing from west to east. High near 78. Wind N-10. Rain chance 60%.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 78. Wind: N 5-10.