Edgecombe County deputies arrest two after hospital fight
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing charges after deputies say they got into a fight in a hospital waiting room.
Edgecombe County deputies charged Quantez Dickens from Greenville and a juvenile Monday night. Deputies say they were fighting in the waiting room of the ER at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.
When deputies arrived, Dickens and the juvenile began physically fighting with law enforcement. Deputies say Dickens had a gun on him.
Dickens was charged with carry concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.
Two Vidant police officers helped take Dickens and juvenile into custody
