Advertisement

Edgecombe County deputies arrest two after hospital fight

Quantez Dickens
Quantez Dickens(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing charges after deputies say they got into a fight in a hospital waiting room.

Edgecombe County deputies charged Quantez Dickens from Greenville and a juvenile Monday night. Deputies say they were fighting in the waiting room of the ER at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.

Last night, deputies responded to assist Tarboro Police Department with an incident in town. Following this incident,...

Posted by Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

When deputies arrived, Dickens and the juvenile began physically fighting with law enforcement. Deputies say Dickens had a gun on him.

Dickens was charged with carry concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

Two Vidant police officers helped take Dickens and juvenile into custody

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Zachary Littell / Harper Littell
Father gets 18 to 22-1/2 years in death of infant daughter
Code Red Lockdown
Teacher: East Wake High on code red lockdown
John Adams III
Edgecombe County man charged with killing son-in-law
Eric Griffin spoke to WITN this morning, some 12 hours after his resignation was announced on...
Former Greenville fire chief says he wasn’t drunk

Latest News

MCAS Cherry Point Air Show
Cherry Point adds more demonstrations to air show
Longtime Senate leader Marc Basnight dies
Late political giant Basnight remembered by ex-colleagues
Onslow Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days for eastern NC
First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday