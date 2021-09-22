Advertisement

ECU receives diversity, inclusiveness award for 10th straight year

East Carolina University
East Carolina University(WITN)
Sep. 22, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced it has received a diversity and inclusiveness award for the 10th consecutive year.

The Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award is sponsored by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine, and recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate “an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

ECU and the other 2021 award winners were selected for initiatives that focus on all aspects of diversity including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a press release.

ECU was among 101 institutions across the country to receive the award this year. The university had several initiatives recognized, including the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, THRIVE (Towards Hiring, Resources, Inclusion, Value and Excellence) program, Pledge to ACT Against Racism and Injustice, and other programs.

