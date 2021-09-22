ECU receives diversity, inclusiveness award for 10th straight year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced it has received a diversity and inclusiveness award for the 10th consecutive year.

The Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award is sponsored by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine, and recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate “an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

ECU and the other 2021 award winners were selected for initiatives that focus on all aspects of diversity including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a press release.

“We are so pleased to be recognized with this award and to be among only seven schools to be named 10-time HEED Award winners across the nation. Building a diverse, inclusive and equity-minded campus is a priority for me and my leadership team as well as so many others across campus. As we engage the entire campus community in this journey to advance diversity, equity and inclusion across the institution, we will take a holistic look at what it means to live out our values and embrace a shared equity leadership model.”

ECU was among 101 institutions across the country to receive the award this year. The university had several initiatives recognized, including the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, THRIVE (Towards Hiring, Resources, Inclusion, Value and Excellence) program, Pledge to ACT Against Racism and Injustice, and other programs.

“It is such an honor to receive the HEED Award for 10 consecutive years. It’s an opportunity to reflect on our accomplishments while also assessing our efforts for continuous improvement and building a more equitable and inclusive campus.”

