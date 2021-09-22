ECU game ball from Marshall win given to linebacker Myles Berry after loss of his dad

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football made a dramatic 17-point, 4th quarter comeback on Saturday to beat Marshall 42-38.

The Pirates first win of the year came on the heels of one of its biggest losses off the field.

Junior linebacker Myles Berry lost his dad last week and still played in the game.

The game ball moment in the locker room may have been more special than the comeback win.

“We talk about family a lot,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “This week it tested our family. Myles Barry I love you.”

“My dad passed on Wednesday night around 1 AM,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “I took a day just to myself. Friday I was back in the stadium and I was just getting all the corrections, making sure I was fine tuned on the game plan for Saturday.”

“The thing he was adamant about all throughout the last couple of weeks was his dad wanted him to play,” says Houston, “He wanted to play. He wanted to be with his teammates. He wanted to make the trip with them. He didn’t want to come up later, he wanted to be on the flight going up there.”

“That Thursday that I missed practice, I had a lot of teammates come by the house. Just come sit with me, laugh with me. That meant the world to me,” says Berry, “Because I was feeling very alone. So when they came, and was that support for me, that helped me get through.”

“He says a lot about the culture inside of our locker room that that is the place that he felt the safest and the most supported,” says Houston.

“We all love you! Your dad was definitely watching over us tonight he’s celebrating like hell up in heaven,” said Houston postgame.

“That was one of the toughest weeks of my life,” says Berry, “Just being able to get the win, get it with my teammates, and then awarded that game ball for my dad and for the win was just great to me

We know we are the Pirates! And onward to victory!

“He’s FaceTiming with his mom and I came around to talk to him,” says Houston, “Just seeing her face, and the joy on her face, because I’ve been through it. It was two years ago last week that I lost my dad.”

“I’m definitely going to get a plaque for it and like a nice case. Something very nice, see-through so I can kind of always be in remembrance of that,” says Berry, “I’m definitely going to put this somewhere special.”

ECU hey!!!

ECU hosts Charleston Southern on Saturday night at 6 o’clock. If you go be sure to cheer extra loud for number 34.

