Duplin County man sentenced to 24 years on drug charges

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted drug trafficker was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Jeremy Cline was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On July 28th, 2019, Cline and his girlfriend were stopped for a traffic violation by Sampson County deputies. A records check showed Cline had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to prosecutors.

The attorney’s office says deputies found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine in the car.

Cline was later found to have hidden 3 ounces of methamphetamine and a .40 caliber gun in October of the same year while Sampson County deputies were trying to stop him from speeding on a motorcycle.

Federal prosecutors say about two weeks later, undercover Duplin County Narcotic Detectives ordered 3 ounces of methamphetamine from Cline. Cline and his girlfriend were stopped and arrested in Wallace and recovered the methamphetamine.

On June 28, 2021, while Cline was awaiting sentencing, a New Hanover County Detention Officer intercepted a letter addressed to Cline and learned that the letter was soaked in LSD, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement determined Cline possessed with the intent to distribute 30 kilograms of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Cline had prior convictions for felony burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

