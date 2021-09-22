Advertisement

Down East Wood Ducks fall to Charleston in playoff series opener

River Dogs 4, Wood Ducks 2
Down East Wood Ducks playoff opener.
Down East Wood Ducks playoff opener.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks hit back-to-back homers in the 2nd inning but that is all they were able to score as they fell to Charleston 4-2 in game one of their best of 5 championship series.

The Woodies gave up runs in the 4th, 5th and 7th to fall behind 4-2 and never closed the gap. Game two is Wednesday night in Kinston. The remainder of the series will be played in Charleston.

