Down East Wood Ducks fall to Charleston in playoff series opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks hit back-to-back homers in the 2nd inning but that is all they were able to score as they fell to Charleston 4-2 in game one of their best of 5 championship series.

The Woodies gave up runs in the 4th, 5th and 7th to fall behind 4-2 and never closed the gap. Game two is Wednesday night in Kinston. The remainder of the series will be played in Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.