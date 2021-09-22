Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - One child was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets around 6:20 a.m., WAVE reported.

The aunt and great aunt of the boy who died told WAVE his name was Tyree Smith, whom they said was a junior at Eastern High School in Middletown.

Louisville Metro Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said the initial investigation shows a vehicle drove past the area where the students were standing, the people inside the vehicle firing weapons before speeding away. Two students were struck by gunfire. The third was injured by “unknown means” and declined medical attention.

The two students shot, both teenage boys, were taken to hospitals by emergency medical services. One of the wounded students died after reaching the hospital. Police said the injuries to the second teen are not life-threatening.

Lauder said other students were at the bus stop at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

School district spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the students at that stop attended Eastern High School. She said the bus arrived at the location moments after the shooting.

A family member of one of the shooting victims said that the bus stop had been shot up during the first week of school, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The aunt of the boy who was killed said her nephew wasn’t targeted, but that he was caught in the crossfire.

“Between school and work and his mother, you in the bed by 10 o’clock,” his aunt said, noting that her nephew was a junior at Eastern.

Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini, who represents District 19, where Eastern High School is, went to the shooting scene Wednesday morning and addressed reporters there.

“This is about as bad as it gets, for it to be children,” he said. “Waiting at a bus stop, heading to school is about the lowest that this city can get.”

Piagentini called on Mayor Greg Fischer and even suggested federal help is needed to curb the city’s gun violence.

“I’ve already called on the mayor, and I’m calling on him now,” he said. “We need to call in any resources we can: FBI, federal agents, state police, National Guard.”

