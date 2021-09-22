Cherry Point adds more demonstrations to air show

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Cherry Point Air Show is adding more to its line up.

Planners say the F-22 Raptor demonstration team will now be performing at the air show. The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force’s premier 5th generation fighter aircraft and performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions that are vital to the Air Force.

The demonstration team is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

The team participated in its debut air show at Tyndall Air Force Base and has since performed at more than 250 demonstrations across the world.

The air show is on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. on both days.

