Tropical Storms Peter and Rose staying well offshore

Tropical Storm Peter: Peter’s winds are holding at 50 mph as of the latest advisory. The storm is forecast to remain a tropical storm for the next couple of days before weakening to a tropical depression then nearing Bermuda over the weekend.

Peter is still forecast to weaken as the storm nears Bermuda (Jim Howard)

Tropical Storm Rose: Rose is located much farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to track over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and not affect any land areas. Rose has max winds of 45 mph as of the latest advisory.

Rose is expected to remain in the deep Atlantic basin (Jim Howard)

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier.

