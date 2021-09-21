Advertisement

Tropical Storms Peter and Rose staying well offshore

Bermuda may feel the impacts of weakening Peter
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Peter: Peter’s winds are holding at 50 mph as of the latest advisory. The storm is forecast to remain a tropical storm for the next couple of days before weakening to a tropical depression then nearing Bermuda over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Rose: Rose is located much farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to track over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and not affect any land areas. Rose has max winds of 45 mph as of the latest advisory.

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier.

