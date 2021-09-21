Teacher: East Wake High on code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. (WRAL) - East Wake High School in Wendell was locked down Tuesday morning, a teacher there told WRAL News.

School leaders were investigating a threat posted to social media. A parent sent WRAL News a photo from SnapChat being circulated that showed a gun and the words “Eastwake be ready.”

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was sending deputies to the school to help with security and to divert traffic away from the campus, a spokesman said. He asked that parents who are trying to pick up students pay attention to the directions of deputies on the scene.

A student inside the school shared a screenshot with WRAL News of a message from Principal Stacey Alston which said all students and staff were safe.

