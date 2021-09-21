Senate leader Basnight remembered by former colleagues

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Top North Carolina officials and former colleagues of the late Senate leader Marc Basnight are gathering to remember his contributions to the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper is among those expected to attend Tuesday a Senate floor meeting to pass a resolution in memory of Basnight. He died in December at age 73.

The Outer Banks Democrat served nine two-year terms as Senate president pro tempore, making him the longest-serving head of a legislative body in North Carolina history.

Cooper served in the Senate with Basnight, as did other future state leaders like Gov. Beverly Perdue and the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan.

