Pitt County Fair kicks off Tuesday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair kicks off on Tuesday.

The fair will return to the Pitt County Fairgrounds on MLK Jr Highway after being canceled last year during the pandemic.

Traditional fair food, rides and entertainment will be available starting at 5:00 p.m. For the first time, a 10-story Ferris wheel and several other rides and games will be available.

Tuesday is the Daily Reflector Family night where guests can get $2 off with a coupon from the newspaper.

The fair runs from Tuesday through Sunday with different hours each day.

