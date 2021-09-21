Advertisement

Packers running back loses his father’s ashes in the end zone

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (Gray News) – Running back Aaron Jones brought the heat Monday night as the Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions.

It was his first home game since his father died of COVID-19 in April.

In a post-game interview with ESPN, Jones said he wore a football medallion necklace with his dad’s ashes inside.

But at some point during the game, he noticed the necklace was gone.

Jones told ESPN he thought it fell off in the end zone while scoring one of his four touchdowns during the game.

Jones seemed confident his missing necklace would be found.

“I think the grounds crew is about to go out there and look right now,” Jones said. “But if there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it, so I know he’s smiling.”

Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score.

The Packers, who got thumped 38-3 by the New Orlean Saints in Week 1, dominated the second half in a 35-17 win over the division rival Lions.

“My dad’s always taught me as a man, it’s how you respond to adversity, how you respond is what makes a man really,” Jones said. “I think we came out and did a great job of responding. We played well. We played at a high level.”

Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards.

The Packers will head to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

