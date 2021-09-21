Advertisement

NCEL 09-20-21

NCEL 09-20-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Monday morning.
Father killed, son hospitalized in Kinston shooting
Eric Griffin spoke to WITN this morning, some 12 hours after his resignation was announced on...
Former Greenville fire chief says he wasn’t drunk
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint

Latest News

Tracking Tropical Storms Peter and Rose over the Atlantic
Tracking Tropical Storms Peter and Rose over the Atlantic
NCEL 09-20-21
Powerball 09-20-21
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Tuesday with a few stray showers