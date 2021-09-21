NC State Fair to hold special access day for people with disabilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Fair will hold a special event for people with disabilities on Oct. 17th.

State officials say the event, titled “accessABILITY Day,” will be a quieter, less stimulating environment of rides, games and booths with no lights or music from 8 a.m. to noon. Music on the entertainment stages will be acoustic with low lights.

There will be a “chill out zone,” which gives fairgoers a quieter spot than the busy outdoor atmosphere, officials say, in addition to noise-cancelling headphones that can be checked out and American Sign Language interpreters at two stages.

Some other updates include:

A new Forestry and Soil and Water Conservation building is making its first appearance at the fair.

The fair will expand its livestock competition, with its junior livestock competition running from Oct. 13th to Oct. 21st. The “Junior Livestock Sale of Champions” will take place on Oct. 22nd in the Jim Graham Building.

A clear bag policy will be implemented at the fair in order to make sure all guests stay safe.

