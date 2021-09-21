Advertisement

NC State Fair to hold special access day for people with disabilities

NC State Fair
NC State Fair(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Fair will hold a special event for people with disabilities on Oct. 17th.

State officials say the event, titled “accessABILITY Day,” will be a quieter, less stimulating environment of rides, games and booths with no lights or music from 8 a.m. to noon. Music on the entertainment stages will be acoustic with low lights.

There will be a “chill out zone,” which gives fairgoers a quieter spot than the busy outdoor atmosphere, officials say, in addition to noise-cancelling headphones that can be checked out and American Sign Language interpreters at two stages.

Some other updates include:

  • A new Forestry and Soil and Water Conservation building is making its first appearance at the fair.
  • The fair will expand its livestock competition, with its junior livestock competition running from Oct. 13th to Oct. 21st. The “Junior Livestock Sale of Champions” will take place on Oct. 22nd in the Jim Graham Building.
  • A clear bag policy will be implemented at the fair in order to make sure all guests stay safe.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Griffin spoke to WITN this morning, some 12 hours after his resignation was announced on...
Former Greenville fire chief says he wasn’t drunk
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Monday morning.
Father killed, son hospitalized in Kinston shooting
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Christopher Pender
One man dead, woman and 3-year-old injured after shooting in Wilson
Desmond Spencer
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after fighting with firefighters inside his burning home

Latest News

Zachary Littell / Harper Littell
Father gets 18 to 22-1/2 years in death of infant daughter
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a few stray showers
Code Red Lockdown
Teacher: East Wake High on code red lockdown
Senate leader Basnight remembered by former colleagues