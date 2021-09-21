Man arrested for gun, drug charges in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man was arrested last Wednesday during a traffic stop for having drugs and a loaded gun in his car.

28-year-old Ryan Hall was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and one count of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, all of which are felonies.

Additional charges included one count of carrying a concealed gun, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which are misdemeanors.

At about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers pulled Hall over on Royall Avenue in Goldsboro for an issue with his car.

The Goldsboro Police Department says it brought in a K-9 unit who sniffed for drugs.

Officers say they then searched the car and found a loaded Glock 19 9mm, 14.56 grams of crack cocaine, 5.15 grams of powder cocaine, 55 dosage units of MDMA, 10 grams of marijuana, U.S. dollars and drug paraphernalia.

Hall was held on a $23,000 secured bond.

