Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Tuesday with a few stray showers

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as a cold front brings scattered storms
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: A cold front will approach late Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms from early afternoon through Thursday morning. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Ahead of the front highs will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday with slight rain chances. After Wednesday’s showers and storms, we’ll welcome in the Autumn season with a dip in temps. Highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the mid to upper 70s with jacket worthy overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon showers. Highs near 85. Wind: SE-8. Rain chance: 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms. Highs near 85. Wind: S-12. Rain chance: 60%.

Thursday

Chance of rain for the first half of the day then slow clearing from west to east. High near 77. Wind N-10. Rain chance 60%.

