Foal reunited with Corolla wild horse group after escape

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - The newest addition to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund is back home after escaping over the weekend.

Bravo was born Saturday and managed to escape the next day. Officials say they found him a couple of streets away with a few other horses.

Our herd has increased by one! This colt was born Saturday afternoon and is doing well. His name is Bravo. They gave... Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Monday, September 20, 2021

The wild horse fund says his mother, Cora Mae, immediately accepted him, so it’s unlikely she left him behind on purpose. Officials say there were reports of stallions fighting in the area, so they believe Bravo’s dad chased his mares away and Bravo got left behind in the scuffle.

Officials say he is doing well and settling in with the herd. Bravo is the ninth foal born into the herd this year, bringing the total number to 105.

