Father accused of killing infant daughter to be in court today

Zachary Littell / Harper Littell
Zachary Littell / Harper Littell(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of murdering his infant daughter back in 2018 will be in court this afternoon.

Zachary Littell is expected to go before a judge around 2:00 p.m.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee would not tell us specifics on the nature of today’s hearing.

Littell is accused in the death of his seven-week-old daughter, Harper.

The infant died on January 3, 2018. She was found not breathing by deputies at Littell’s home on Denise Drive outside Jacksonville.

The baby died two days later at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Deputies said the father told them his daughter fell from a portable baby bathtub, but investigators said her injuries were not consistent with a fall like that.

Harper was not Littell’s only young daughter to die.

Records show Littell, and the baby’s mother, Abigail Neiger-Bickham, had another daughter, Ava, on November 30th, 2015. The baby’s death certificate says she died on August 4th, 2016 and an autopsy listed her cause of death as “undetermined”.

The child’s maternal grandmother said the nine-month-old died of SIDS.

