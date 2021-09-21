Edgecomb man arrested after killing son-in-law

EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WITN) - An Edgecombe county man is in jail after fatally shooting his son-in-law.

Edgecombe County Deputies say John Adams III shot and killed Bobby Braswell, 30. Braswell and his wife had got into a fight when she called her father. Adams and Braswell then got into a physical fight before Adams shot him.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in Nash County Jail.

