Edgecomb man arrested after killing son-in-law

John Adams III is in custody after killing his son-in-law.
John Adams III is in custody after killing his son-in-law.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WITN) - An Edgecombe county man is in jail after fatally shooting his son-in-law.

Edgecombe County Deputies say John Adams III shot and killed Bobby Braswell, 30. Braswell and his wife had got into a fight when she called her father. Adams and Braswell then got into a physical fight before Adams shot him.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in Nash County Jail.

