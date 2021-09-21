Advertisement

Cooper, DHHS advise vaccination even as COVID-19 cases level

(@NC_Governor/Twitter)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen provided updates to the public Tuesday on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Cooper continues to call for the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even as cases across the state level.

Cohen provided updates of the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, stating that while there were spikes in August and much of September, cases have recently leveled off.

Currently, according to Cohen, there is a “small bit of optimism as we see leveling.”

However, she was quick to add that “we need to stay vigilant.”

Cohen said that the state is averaging about 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, but the number of cases per day are not increasing at the moment.

According to DHHS data, people 17 years old and younger make up the majority of cases in the state.

DHHS statistics show 38 percent of people ages 12-17 are vaccinated. 42 percent of people ages 18-24 are vaccinated.

Cohen also spoke about what schools across the state can do to keep children safe and learning.

