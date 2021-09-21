Advertisement

Carteret County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Department of Human Services reported two new deaths of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Officials say both people who died from the virus had underlying health conditions. One was in their 80s and one was in their 60s.

The Carteret County Health Department says the new deaths bring the COVID-19 death total in Carteret County to 76.

The health department also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total cases in the county to 7,588 since the pandemic began.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to health officials.

