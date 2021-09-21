Blessing of the Badges, held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of local first responders were greeted with blessings and gratitude by area faith leaders Tuesday.

The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties hosted the annual Blessing of the Badges in Greenville.

Fire, EMS, and law enforcement vehicles wrapped around the grounds of the First Christian Church as dozens of local clergy members greeted them individually and blessed the personnel and their equipment.

The drive-through event was moved outdoors this year after COVID-19 caused the event to be canceled last year.

Pastor Eve Rogers says it was important to the Interfaith Clergy to show appreciation to first responders for their sacrifices during the pandemic. “It has been 18 plus months of just serving and remaining faithful to serve the public and that’s what we want to honor.”

Martin County Sheriff Tim Mannin says, “It’s just nice to be able to come by and have a prayer and just because everybody needs prayer this day and time with everything that’s going on.”

Each of the first responders was thanked with a boxed lunch after their blessings.

