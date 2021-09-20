Vidant Beaufort Hospital unveils health coach bus

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Beaufort Hospital is unveiling a new community health improvement bus that will be used for health screenings in rural parts of Beaufort and Hyde counties.

Jennifer Lewis, Community Health Coordinator at Vidant Beaufort Hospital, says the coach bus is a 35 foot mobile unit that will offer free community health and cancer screenings to identify risk factors of chronic disease and cancer in its earliest stages.

Community Health Improvement Coordinator (Jennifer Lewis)

Social studies teacher Seth Smith at PS Jones Middle School says he’s benefitted from screenings the hospital has had in the past.

“Almost as a gag, I went over to get a picture with them and the whole joke was going to be ‘look at your crazy blood pressure.’ The gag was on me because they did it and they were like, look at your crazy blood pressure,” Smith explained. “Two days later, I had a doctor appointment at one of the Vidant offices. They got me set up on health regiment that still impacts me to this day.”

Lewis says the goal is to reach those in the most rural counties and give them access to routine screenings.

The bus will be debuted on Wednesday, September 22. The tour will include the following stop:

8:00-8:45am | Vidant Family Medicine- Aurora

9:00-9:30am | Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department

9:45 - 10:30a | Chocowinity EMS

11:30a - 12:45p | Washington/Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

1:15 - 1:45p | Historic Bath Senior Center

2:15 - 2:45p | Food Lion of Belhaven

3:15 - 4:00p | Hyde County Health Department- Swan Quarter

4:30 - 5:30p | Martelle’s Feed House- Engelhard

The bus was funded through donations of the Shepard Cancer Foundation and the Vidant Health Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.