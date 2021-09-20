Advertisement

Tracking Tropical Storms Peter and Rose over the Atlantic

Bermuda may feel the impacts of Peter
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Peter: Peter’s winds are holding at 50 mph as of the latest advisory. The storm is forecast to remain a tropical storm for the next couple of days before weakening to a tropical depression then nearing Bermuda over the weekend perhaps as a tropical storm again.

Peter Track
Peter Track(WITN)

Tropical Storm Rose: Rose is located much farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to track over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and not affect any land areas. Rose has max winds of 50 mph as of the latest advisory.

Rose Track
Rose Track(WITN)

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced he's resigning, effective immediately on...
Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief resigns following DWI arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Monday morning.
Father killed, son hospitalized in Kinston shooting
Eric Griffin spoke to WITN this morning, some 12 hours after his resignation was announced on...
Former Greenville fire chief says he wasn’t drunk
Vanceboro DWI checkpoint
Multiple charges and citations given during Vanceboro checkpoint

Latest News

Tracking Tropical Storms Peter and Rose over the Atlantic
Tracking Tropical Storms Peter and Rose over the Atlantic
NCEL 09-20-21
Powerball 09-20-21
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Tuesday with a few stray showers