Tracking Tropical Storms Peter and Rose over the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Peter: Peter’s winds are holding at 50 mph as of the latest advisory. The storm is forecast to remain a tropical storm for the next couple of days before weakening to a tropical depression then nearing Bermuda over the weekend perhaps as a tropical storm again.

Peter Track (WITN)

Tropical Storm Rose: Rose is located much farther east over the Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to track over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and not affect any land areas. Rose has max winds of 50 mph as of the latest advisory.

Rose Track (WITN)

Neither of these systems appear to threaten Eastern NC thanks to a strong cold front likely to pass our area at midweek. This front will move off the coast and act as a barrier.

